Old Port Advisors Purchases 367 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 338,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,909. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

