Old Port Advisors Purchases 213 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

