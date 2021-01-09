Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after buying an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $18.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.20. 398,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,602. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $513.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.