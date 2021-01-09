Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

