Old Port Advisors Buys 2,515 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,353.90. Insiders have sold 522,341 shares of company stock valued at $55,639,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

MRNA traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 11,805,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,485,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

