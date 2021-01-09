Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,861 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

