Old Port Advisors Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $93.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

