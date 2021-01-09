Old Port Advisors Acquires 4,334 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 39,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,099. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

