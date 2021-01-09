Old Port Advisors Acquires 222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

