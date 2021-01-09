Old Port Advisors Acquires 1,502 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 20,195,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

