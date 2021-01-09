Old Port Advisors Acquires 112 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.38.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

