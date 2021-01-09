Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.80.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,649 shares of company stock valued at $72,317,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

