OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.05. 69,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 108,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

