Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.90. Oblong shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 80.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

