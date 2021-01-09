Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,825,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

