nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $624,469.01 and $141,460.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

