NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.60. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 41,146 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.