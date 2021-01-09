NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 5.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $535.11 and last traded at $533.76. 11,509,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 12,026,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $180,899,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

