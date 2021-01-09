NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 5.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $503.44 and last traded at $504.58. 14,373,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,174,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $536.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

