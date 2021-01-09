NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading 10.2% Higher

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $91.67. 139,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.