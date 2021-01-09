Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65. 54,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 151.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter.

