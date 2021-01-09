NuVasive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,612% compared to the typical daily volume of 647 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NuVasive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

