Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Given a C$3.35 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$3.35 target price on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE NVO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.38. 311,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. Novo Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of C$507.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

In other Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,764,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,101,740.64.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

