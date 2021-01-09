Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino Sells 506 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.86 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.