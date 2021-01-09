Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino Sells 17,407 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

NVAX stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

