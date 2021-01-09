Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 11.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. 19,188,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 48,832,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

