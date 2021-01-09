Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 1963909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.35 million and a P/E ratio of -54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

