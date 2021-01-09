Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 1963909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.35 million and a P/E ratio of -54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
