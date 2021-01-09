Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $453.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $453.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $288.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.