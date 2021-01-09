Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NRIM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

