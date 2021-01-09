Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$50.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.30.

TSE NPI opened at C$50.80 on Tuesday. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$50.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

