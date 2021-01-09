Northern Trust Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

