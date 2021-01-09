Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
