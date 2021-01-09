Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

