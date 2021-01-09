Noir Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,608.76 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 70.1% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $148,608.76 and approximately $244.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,409,862 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

