NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NN Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

