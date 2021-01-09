Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

NINE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. Research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

