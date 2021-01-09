NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.36.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.