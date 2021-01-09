NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 184,877 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

