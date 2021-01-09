Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.30 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Nexus has a market cap of $27.30 million and $679,510.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

