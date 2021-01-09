NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 749,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 601,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.86 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

About NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.