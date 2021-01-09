NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ subjection to stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are other woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the firm's financial flexibility will help it fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunities for its eight natural gas pipelines. The company’s decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1-GW renewable project will further expand its operation.”

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.