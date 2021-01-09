NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 10th Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 8,374,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,961. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

