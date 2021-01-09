Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $42,946.62 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.