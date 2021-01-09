New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 5.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.09 and last traded at $179.70. 1,451,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,007,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

