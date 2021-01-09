Nevro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,466% compared to the average daily volume of 163 call options.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.23.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Nevro by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

