Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $109.36 million and $3.14 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 109,912,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,911,772 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

