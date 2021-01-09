Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Up 5.5%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $102.82. 1,391,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 850,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,228. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
