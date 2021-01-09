Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Up 5.5%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $102.82. 1,391,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 850,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,228. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

