NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTST. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. NetSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NetSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.