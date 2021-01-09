NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 8% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $111.89. Approximately 4,521,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,316,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.61.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.