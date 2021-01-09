Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) traded up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.28. 1,798,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 987,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

