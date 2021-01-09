Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) traded up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.28. 1,798,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 987,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.
