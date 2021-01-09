NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 502,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.